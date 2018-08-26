Congressional leaders formally announced Sunday that Sen. John McCain will lie in State in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda — an exceedingly high honor rarely granted to public officials.

“The nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot, a statesman who put his country first and enriched this institution through many years of service,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “I appreciate my colleagues and the entire Senate and House family’s assistance with this honor.”

Mr. McConnell’s office said he had been coordinating with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on the arrangements.

Mr. McConnell’s office said more information about the ceremony would be forthcoming.

Mr. McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 after a yearlong battle with cancer.





