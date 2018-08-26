Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, passed away Saturday at the age of 81 shortly after he opted to discontinue treatment for his aggressive glioblastoma.

Members of the sports world are paying tribute to the war hero and 2008 presidential candidate this weekend.

“Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain,” wrote Larry Fitzgerald, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals and had gotten to know McCain. Last Christmas, Fitzgerald wrote a tribute to McCain for Sports Illustrated’s vertical “The MMQB” that expounded upon his relationship with the senator and his wife, Cindy McCain.

Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. pic.twitter.com/Tj87Hb8MtY — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 26, 2018

Longtime Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez, now a senior adviser to their front office, added his thoughts:

Senator McCain was not only a great man and patriot but also a loyal D-backs fan. I’m proud to have called him a dear friend. On behalf of my entire family, our thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and the McCain family. pic.twitter.com/noSItd72o8 — Luis Gonzalez (@Luisgonzo20) August 26, 2018

McCain visited Arizona’s other “major four” professional teams frequently, encapsulated nicely by this collage:

As John McCain rides off into the sunset, here he is wearing gear from all four Arizona professional sports teams over the past few years. @UniWatch@PhilHeckenpic.twitter.com/xCU0MCc6K8 — James Beattie (@JamesGBeattie) August 26, 2018

McCain was also a big fan of boxing and took part in the sport himself when he attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko was among the athletes posting remembrances on social media:

Senator John McCain was a hero, a true warrior and I’m grateful to say a boxing fan with a purpose. He changed the sport with the “Ali Act” for the best, he also was a dear friend of Ukraine! R.I.P. Champ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ss8EhLU8yE — Klitschko (@Klitschko) August 26, 2018

McCain was instrumental to the 1996 passage of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which gives professional boxers more financial and medical protections.

Here is just a sampling of what the Cardinals, Coyotes, Diamondbacks and Suns have said about McCain:

Your legacy in our state and country will forever live on.



May you rest in peace, Senator John McCain.



Our thoughts are with all of @SenJohnMcCain’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U5GDs0qOUa — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018

We’ll never forget your loyalty to our team, our state, and our country. Thank you, Senator. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MOXrDMjNYQ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 26, 2018

Goodbye to an American hero, one we were lucky enough to call a loyal fan.



Rest in peace, Senator John McCain. Our thoughts are with your family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KIMZS1w7Pq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2018





