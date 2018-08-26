A Madden video-game tournament in Florida ended in a mass-shooting bloodbath Sunday, with at least four people reportedly killed, one of them the gunman.

According to Jacksonville TV station WJXT, there were 11 total victims.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release official injury tolls beyond saying there were “multiple fatalities,” but said a suspect was killed.

“Unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted,” the Office’s official Twitter account added.

The shooting occurred at a Madden 19 tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing riverfront-mall downtown.

Jacksonville TV reporters posted to Twitter a YouTube video showing a livestream of the football video game being played. About 12 shots could be heard, in bursts of one to three.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was advising people to stay away from the area, emphasizing that it was not safe at that moment.

After the gunman was reported dead — authorities did not immediately specify whether by his own hand or the police’s — the Sheriff’s Office asked people hiding in the area to call 911 and specify where they were so police could find them while safely searching for possible second suspects.

“Please don’t come running out,” the Office pleaded.





