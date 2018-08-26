House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said renaming the Russell Senate Office Building after Sen. John McCain would be a “great tribute” to the Arizona senator, who died Saturday at the age of 81.

“I think it would be a great tribute, because then for decades to come, everyone who came to Washington would know the very special place that John McCain held, has held, and will continue to hold in our country,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Saturday he plans to introduce a resolution to rename the building after Mr. McCain. It’s currently named after Sen. Richard Russell Jr., a conservative Democrat from Georgia who had opposed the Civil Rights Act and racial desegregation.

“I’ll remember John McCain as a source of great strength to our country — his personal strength and the strength of his love of our country and his love of peace,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “The flags are at half-staff at the Capitol — our hearts are at half-staff just at this loss.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.