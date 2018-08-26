SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police are searching for burglary suspects accused of driving an SUV through the front doors of a gun store in Suffolk.
The Suffolk Police Department said in a statement that a report came in about the incident at CE Tactical around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
The statement says multiple items were stolen after the suspects used the dark-colored vehicle to gain entry. A full inventory of the losses is underway.
The incident is under investigation, and police say no further details could immediately be released.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.