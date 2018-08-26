By - Associated Press - Sunday, August 26, 2018

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police are searching for burglary suspects accused of driving an SUV through the front doors of a gun store in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Police Department said in a statement that a report came in about the incident at CE Tactical around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The statement says multiple items were stolen after the suspects used the dark-colored vehicle to gain entry. A full inventory of the losses is underway.

The incident is under investigation, and police say no further details could immediately be released.


