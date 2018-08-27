Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘WE DID SEE HIM WITH TWO HANDS ON A GUN’

Two witnesses to a deadly shooting during an online video game tournament in Florida say they saw the back of suspected gunman David Katz as they fled for their lives.

2. WHERE MCCAIN WILL BE LAID TO REST

A private burial service next weekend will conclude at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis for the Navy aviator, POW, congressman, longtime senator and presidential contender.

3. POPE MUM ON MCCARRICK CLAIMS

Francis declines to confirm or deny claims by the Vatican’s retired ambassador to the U.S. that he knew in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against the former cardinal.

4. RUSSIAN SPIES TRIED HACKING ORTHODOX CLERGY

Russian hackers identified by the U.S. special prosecutor last month have spent years trying to steal the private correspondence of the world’s most senior Christian Orthodox figures, AP finds.

5. WHAT UN TEAM FOUND ABOUT MYANMAR MILITARY

Investigators working for the U.N.’s top human rights body say the country’s top military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

6. TARIFFS CREATE HURDLES FOR BEIJING

Chinese companies face trouble on two fronts: replacing the U.S. market for their products and finding alternative suppliers of technology they’ve imported from America.

7. STUDY: MARIJUANA USE HARMFUL TO NEWBORNS

In a new report, the American Academy of Pediatrics says pot should be avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

8. STATES RECONSIDER CONFIDENTIAL DEALS IN WORKPLACE HARASSMENT

Confidentiality agreements have come under fire during the #MeToo movement as one way abusive men have been able to hold on to their jobs and keep harassing more women.

9. HOW NEIL SIMON WAS REMEMBERED

The master playwright is being recalled for his gentle humor and plays focused on middle-class, urban life.

10. PGA PLANS MAJOR CHANGES FOR REVAMPED FEDEX CUP

The biggest change is at the Tour Championship where the No. 1 player in the FedEx Cup will open the final event of the four tournament playoff at 10-under par, AP learns.





