GOULD, Ark. (AP) - A Department of Correction official says three inmates have died in less than 24 hours at a prison in southeast Arkansas, possibly from drug use.

Spokesman James DePriest said Monday that both state police and the department are investigating to determine the cause of the deaths at Varner and its supermax unit.

The inmates were identified as 34-year-old Edward Morris, who was pronounced dead Sunday at 10:35 a.m., and 38-year-old and Stephen Kantzer and 41-year-old Marlon Miles, who were pronounced dead Monday at 1:30 a.m.

DePriest says it was “hard to believe” the timing of the deaths was coincidental.

DePriest says Kantzer was serving 20 years for drug offenses while Miles and Morris were each serving five years for possession of a weapon by an inmate and domestic battery, respectively.





