FRANKFORT, Ky. — A special meeting of Kentucky’s elections board has been scheduled after its executive director called for an ethics probe and accused the secretary of state of abusing her authority over the state’s election system.

The board’s executive director, Jared Dearing, submitted a letter Monday that says Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has weakened “checks and balances” in the state’s election system. The state Board of Elections set its meeting for Tuesday.

Grimes‘ office issued a statement saying the complaint is “baseless” and “lacks a basic understanding” of her duties. She chairs the elections board.

Dearing’s complaints were made in a nine-page letter that was sent to members of the State Board of Elections and the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

Dearing also accused Grimes of creating a hostile work environment.





