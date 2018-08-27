By - Associated Press - Monday, August 27, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Mississippi River.

Barge workers discovered the body Monday morning near the Poplar Street Bridge. Officials are trying to determine if it is connected to a car that surveillance cameras showed driving into the river Friday morning.

Authorities have not disclosed the gender of the victim.


