WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Tom Carper is defending his voting record during three terms in the Senate against challenger Kerri Lynn Harris, a political newcomer and progressive community activist waging a grassroots campaign to try to unseat him.

During their only debate ahead of next week’s Democratic primary, Harris said Monday that she’s running because working class people have been forgotten and the country needs a change. She called for a $15 minimum wage, Medicare for all, and elimination of all student debt. Harris offered no details on how to fund her priorities but said Congress can figure it out.

Harris also hammered Carper for taking money from political action committees, which she has vowed not to do.

Carper countered that he doesn’t just talk about change, but makes it happen.





