A Republican Senate candidate in Arizona is facing backlash after she tweeted a flippant remark referencing cancer just two days after Sen. John McCain died from an aggressive brain tumor.

Former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who is seeking the GOP nomination for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat, tweeted Monday, “Political correctness is like a cancer!” with no further context.

Political correctness is like a cancer! — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 27, 2018

Ms. Ward was already facing controversy for suggesting on Facebook that the announcement Friday of Mr. McCain stopping cancer treatment was made on purpose to distract from her launching a statewide bus tour.

“I think they wanted to have a particular narrative that is negative to me,” she wrote in reply to a campaign staffer who wondered if it was “just a coincidence.”

Her comment came just hours before Mr. McCain died Saturday after a year long battle with the illness.

Ms. Ward later reportedly deleted the post and accused the media of promoting a false “narrative.”

“I’ve said again and again to pray for Senator McCain & his family,” she wrote. “These decisions are terrible to have to make. I feel compassion for him and his family as they go through this.”

Ms. Ward’s cancer tweet has elicited a deluge of negative replies. In less than an hour, it fetched more than 1,500 comments.

And cancer is just an underhanded trick a rival politician used to steal attention away from your bus tour — max (@MaxOnTwitter) August 27, 2018

After you lose tomorrow please never run for anything again. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) August 27, 2018

You’re political career is like a tumor. 🌈🦄 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 27, 2018

THIS is what you chose to tweet after a news cycle of you belittling the cancer diagnosis of Sen. McCain?



I wish nothing good for you and are unworthy of the position you seek.@MaTTurner4Life — Mo’Kelly, Inc.🎙️ (@MrMokelly) August 27, 2018

sorry you can’t say the n-word — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 27, 2018

Kelli Ward knows exactly what she’s doing by tweeting that. The RT’s and condemnation is what she’s after. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) August 27, 2018

Times of tragedy reveal one’s true character and morality. Kelli Ward has repeatedly demonstrated that she not only lacks both, but is utterly devoid of compassion and a soul as well pic.twitter.com/AyRu2k95xL — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) August 27, 2018

Kelli Ward tweets this out just days after John McCain died of cancer and days after she claimed he announced he was no longer seeking treatment to hurt her campaign.



There is not one single shred of decency in her, and anyone who supports this nonsense please unfollow me now. https://t.co/Kye33zqocx — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 27, 2018





