A Republican Senate candidate in Arizona is facing backlash after she tweeted a flippant remark referencing cancer just two days after Sen. John McCain died from an aggressive brain tumor.
Former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who is seeking the GOP nomination for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat, tweeted Monday, “Political correctness is like a cancer!” with no further context.
Ms. Ward was already facing controversy for suggesting on Facebook that the announcement Friday of Mr. McCain stopping cancer treatment was made on purpose to distract from her launching a statewide bus tour.
“I think they wanted to have a particular narrative that is negative to me,” she wrote in reply to a campaign staffer who wondered if it was “just a coincidence.”
Her comment came just hours before Mr. McCain died Saturday after a year long battle with the illness.
Ms. Ward later reportedly deleted the post and accused the media of promoting a false “narrative.”
“I’ve said again and again to pray for Senator McCain & his family,” she wrote. “These decisions are terrible to have to make. I feel compassion for him and his family as they go through this.”
Ms. Ward’s cancer tweet has elicited a deluge of negative replies. In less than an hour, it fetched more than 1,500 comments.
