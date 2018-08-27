RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say the agency has been involved in a fatal shooting.
News outlets report no troopers were injured in the shooting Monday. One person was pronounced dead at about 6 p.m.
Trooper Robert Purdy said the shooting happened outside a Richmond hotel near Interstate 75.
No other details were immediately released, and the name of the person killed hasn’t been released.
