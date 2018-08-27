Most Americans don’t want to see the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency abolished, a poll released Monday shows.

In an August AP and NORC poll, only 24 percent of voters advocated for terminating ICE while a 40 percent plurality disagreed with the proposal. The trend continued across all political parties.

However, ICE isn’t without its critics. Voters were evenly divided on whether or not they viewed the agency positively. The divide fell on partisan lines, with 57 percent of Democrats disapproving of ICE and the same percentage of Republicans backing it.

The results come after two months of controversy surrounding the administration’s hard-line immigration policies. Outrage surged in June when the country discovered thousands of families had been separated at the border after crossing the border illegally.

The “Abolish ICE” movement entered the national spotlight after rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other Democratic socialist candidates embraced the movement as part of their platforms.

Established Democrats in Congress are divided. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand both joined calls to dismantle the agency, but others such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal argued President Trump’s policies were the real issue.

The president and Republicans have touted the Abolish ICE movement as a reason to vote against the Democrats in the midterm elections.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.