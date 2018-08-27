By - Associated Press - Monday, August 27, 2018

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing death in South Carolina.

News outlets reported that 51-yea-rold James Thomas Benson was arrested in Greenville on Sunday and charged with murder.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said in a news release Sunday that 64-year-old Johnny Ray Brown was stabbed several times in his home in Greenville on Aug. 19. Brown’s body was found Aug. 21 by a friend.

The coroner’s office said Brown died from stab wounds to the chest.

Benson is also charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was being held in the Greenville County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.


