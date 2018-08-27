A federal court again ruled against North Carolina Monday over its partisan gerrymandering, setting the issue up for possible Supreme Court review for a second time.

The high court took up a partisan gerrymandering case last term from Wisconsin, but concluded the voters didn’t have a specific injury to bring the lawsuit. As a result, the justices sent the North Carolina case, which had similar claims, back to the lower court to grapple with whether the voters suffered enough of an injury to litigate their case.

On Monday, the lower court again sided with the voters, saying they showed substantial evidence the lawmakers “packed or cracked” their congressional districts so votes “carry less weight than [they] would carry in another, hypothetical district.”

Republican lawmakers “deprived Democratic voters ‘of their natural political strength’ by making it difficult for such voters to raise money, attract strong candidates, and motivate fellow party members and independent voters to campaign and vote,” Circuit Judge James Wynn, an Obama appointee, wrote in the court’s opinion.

If North Carolina appeals the decision, the Supreme Court could consider the case during this upcoming term, which kicks off in October.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could potentially be on the high court by that time if he’s confirmed to weigh in on the issue.





