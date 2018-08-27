The National Rifle Association’s Annual Meetings and Exhibits has been named the “Fastest Growing Association Show in the U.S.” by the Trade Show News Network, a leading industry source which tracks trade shows, exhibitions and conferences on a global basis.

The NRA event defeated hundreds of other event rivals. This year, a record-breaking 87,154 people showed up in May for the annual get-together in Dallas, which also attracted 800 exhibitors to a 15-acre venue. President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and country music greats Charlie Daniels and Travis Tritt were among the attendees.

“Unusual for a 70-year-old show from a 147-year-old organization to garner such an award over organizations representing new, developing industries,” said Jeff Poole, the NRA’s director of shows and exhibits.

“The award demonstrates the vitality of the NRA and the firearms industry, and is proof that NRA is in tune with its membership, true to its mission and delivering the content our members want,” he added.

Find videos of this year’s speeches here and a recap of NRA meetings here. Plans are already underway for the 2019 annual meeting, to be staged in late April in Indianapolis.





