ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - Police at a Vermont fair have accused a juvenile found with an air pistol of reckless endangerment and other crimes, and say social media reports about an active shooter were false.

Essex police assigned to the Champlain Valley Exposition on Sunday night responded to the report of a male running with a handgun. They said they found the juvenile and an air pistol that looked like a firearm.

Police said the juvenile also faces disorderly conduct and assault charges. They say they are confident it is an isolated incident and are still investigating.





