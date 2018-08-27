KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A woman who worked as a supervisor in a Johnson County post office has been sentenced for stealing mail.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 40-year-old Stacey Kampfer, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Monday to a year on probation and ordered to pay about $785 in restitution.

Kampfer pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft. She admitted that while she was a supervisor of customer services she opened mail and stole gift cards and debit cards.

Investigators said she opened mail belonging to 214 people.





