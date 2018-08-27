Paul Manafort’s legal team was in talks with federal prosecutors about a possible plea deal in the former Trump campaign chairman’s upcoming Washington, D.C., trial, but those talks fell apart after special counsel Robert Mueller raised objections, according to a media report late Monday.

The plea discussions began while jurors were deliberating Manafort’s trial in Alexandria, Virginia that resulted in his conviction on eight counts of financial fraud, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Negotiations were said to have stalled after Mr. Mueller expressed concerns, according to the paper. It is not known why Mr. Mueller objected to the deal or what was discussed as a potential plea deal.

Last week, Manafort was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud, but the jury deadlocked on 10 remaining counts. His Washington, D.C., trial for lying to federal investigators and failure to register as a foreign agent is set to begin on September 17.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.