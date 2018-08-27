Conservative legal superstars threw their support behind Supreme Court nominee Judge Kavanaugh Monday, urging lawmakers to back his confirmation to the high court.

The stars include former Solicitor General Paul Clement, former appeals court nominee Miguel Estrada and prominent lawyer Michael Carvin, as well as 38 other members of the Supreme Court’s bar.

They called Judge Kavanaugh an “outstanding jurist” and said his written opinions are “clear, rigorous and thoughtful.”

“Those of us who have appeared before him appreciate his impressive ability to distill complex legal issues to their essence, the incisiveness of his questions, and the unfailing courtesy he extends to his colleagues and to counsel who appear before him,” they wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.





