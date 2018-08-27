NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have released surveillance images of a man being sought in connection with the strangulation slaying of a model in her apartment in Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line suburbs.

Thirty-six-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was found Wednesday night in her Cambridge Square apartments unit in Ardmore. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

The Montgomery County district attorney and Lower Merion Township police on Monday released video of a man authorities say had contact with the victim early that morning in Philadelphia.

They say he was also seen at the entrance to the subway station and may also have used a ride-hailing service to get from Philadelphia to Ardmore.

Carlin-Kraft had just moved into the apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxim.





