LAREDO, Texas (AP) - A Texas National Guard soldier part of the state’s border protection buildup has been accused of stealing from U.S. Customs and Border Protection methamphetamine that federal agents had seized.

Pvt. Edwin Baez had been deployed to Laredo to help CBP agents with their workk at the World Trade Bridge from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. A federal affidavit says the 30-year-old Houston-area man stole 1.5 kilograms (3.31 pounds) of meth from a CBP stash on Aug. 1.

A federal judge has ordered that Baez remain in custody pending a Friday detention hearing in Laredo. Baez is charged with theft of government property, conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine with the intention of distributing it.

Jail records list no attorney for the soldier.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.