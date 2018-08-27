President Trump on Monday announced two new appeals court nominees and two more picks for district court judges, continuing to fulfill his promise of reshaping the federal bench with a conservative bent.

The president tapped Allison Jones Rushing, a North Carolina attorney, to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Bridget Shelton Bade, a magistrate judge for the District of Arizona, for a seat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The district judges would serve on courts in Georgia and Louisiana.

The new nominations come as the Senate prepares to vote on a dozen district court judges who’ve already been approved by committee.

So far during Mr. Trump’s tenure, the Senate has confirmed one Supreme Court justice, 26 circuit court judges and 26 district court picks.





