President Trump announced a tentative trade deal Monday with Mexico to replace the three-way North American Free Trade Agreement, which he called a big win for U.S. workers and his get-tough trade agenda.

Mr. Trump said the new deal was better for the U.S. and rendered obsolete the 24-year old agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

“It’s a big day for trade. It’s a big day for our country,” said Mr. Trump, speaking in the Oval Office. “A lot of people thought we would never get here because we all negotiate tough. We do. So does Mexico.”

He wanted to get rid of the name NAFTA because if had “a bad connotation because the United States was hurt very badly by NAFTA for many years,” he said.

The breakthrough increases pressure on Canada, which has been on the sidelines, to rejoin negotiations with the U.S. and Mexico.

It also puts other countries on notice that Mr. Trump isn’t backing down from his America-first trade policies and his use of tariffs to force concessions from major trading partners such as China and the European Union.

Mr. Trump said new tariffs could hit cars from Canada if that country doesn’t join the accord or strike a separate agreement with the U.S.

“We’ll see if Canada can be part of a deal,” he said.

Mr. Trump said he would soon begin the process of terminating NAFTA, which will take 90 days. The new deal with Mexico would be signed in November.

During the announcement, Mr. Trump spoke on speakerphone with Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Mr. Peña Nieto called the new pact “something very positive for the United States and Mexico.”

He added that he hoped Canada would be able to soon join the agreement.

U.S. and Mexico teams rushed to strike a deal this year before the inauguration of Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a far-left politician.

Mr. Peña Nieto said Mr. Lopez Obrador and Mr. Trump would all toast with a shot of tequila at a signing ceremony for the deal.

Mr. Trump, who calls the three-way 1994 agreement a “disaster” and the “worst trade deal ever made,” threatened to rip up NAFTA if Mexico and Canada wouldn’t agree to a rewrite.

The announcement appeared to make good on that threat.

NAFTA is blamed for hastening the demise of U.S. manufacturing as automakers and other manufacturers moved factories south of the Rio Grande.

The NAFTA talks have dragged on for a year.

The tentative deal answered the chief sticking points for the Trump administration, which centered on the automobile manufacturing. Mexico agreed to raise the minimum level of North American components in an automobile to qualify for tariff-free treatment under NAFTA from 62.5 percent to 75 percent.

Mexico also agreed to raise wages for manufacturing workers in northern Mexico, where automakers opened scores of factories to take advantage of cheap labor.

Stocks in the U.S., Mexico and Canada rallied Monday in anticipation of a trade deal.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.