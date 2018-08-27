President Trump rejected a formal statement from aides honoring Sen. John McCain, both CNN and Washington Post reported.

Mr. Trump reportedly turned down a statement that praised Mr. McCain as a hero and highlighted his service as both of a member of the military and the Senate. Several senior advisors pushed for the statement’s release, including press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The Washington Post broke the story Sunday night, which CNN confirmed by Monday morning.

Instead of the official statement, Mr. Trump tweeted his condolences.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Mr. McCain died on Saturday just a day after announcing he stopped cancer treatment. He battled an aggressive form of brain cancer for a year.

The president is also facing criticism on Twitter for raising the White House to full staff Monday morning. The flags were lowered Saturday evening and remained through the weekend.

Condolences and praise for the senator poured in from his Congressional allies on both sides of the aisle Saturday night. Bipartisan leadership from both chambers announced that Mr. McCain will Lie in State at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

“The nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot, a statesman who put his country first and enriched this institution through many years of service,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement. “I appreciate my colleagues and the entire Senate and House family’s assistance with this honor.”





