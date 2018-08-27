President Trump’s approval rating remained steady despite being implicated in Michael Cohen’s guilty plea and Paul Manafort’s conviction, a new poll shows.

According to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released on Sunday, the president’s approval rating barely dipped in the days following the news about two former members of his inner circle.

From August 22 to August 25, 44 percent of voters approved of Mr. Trump’s work as president, though a 52 percent majority disapproved.

The same question, posed in the days leading up to the news, only had the president’s numbers up by two percentage points. The disapproval rate only rose by one point.

However, despite his stable performance, a 40 percent plurality believe Mr. Cohen and Mr. Manafort reflect the president’s guilt.

The results come after two prominent figures in Mr. Trump’s business world were caught up in federal investigators’ case against Mr. Cohen.

His former lawyer admitted to campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion on Aug 22. The charges were in connection to hush money payments he argued were directed by then-candidate Trump.

Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg and the National Enquirer’s David Pecker were both reportedly offered immunity to testify about the Cohen case. It is unclear if or what extent the president could have been discussed in those interviews.





