President Trump touts a “big deal” with Mexico on Monday after hinting at new trade agreement over the weekend.
The White House is expected to announce the trade agreement Monday morning.
On Saturday, the president said the U.S.-Mexico relationship was “getting closer by the hour.” He said several members of both current and past administrations were working on a trade agreement that could “be happening soon.”
It is likely that the new deal will be a revision to NAFTA agreements, which the president has often criticized as one of worst for the U.S. A year ago, Mr. Trump threatened on Twitter to terminate the international agreement over renegotiation with both Mexico and Canada.
Mexico is one of the five countries caught up in a tic-for-tac trade war with the U.S. over tariffs.
By July, Mexico slapped a 7 to 35 percent tax on $3.6 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to American barriers on steel and aluminum. The US hit back with a World Trade Organization dispute against its southern neighbor.
