President Trump touts a “big deal” with Mexico on Monday after hinting at new trade agreement over the weekend.

The White House is expected to announce the trade agreement Monday morning.

On Saturday, the president said the U.S.-Mexico relationship was “getting closer by the hour.” He said several members of both current and past administrations were working on a trade agreement that could “be happening soon.”

Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together….A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

It is likely that the new deal will be a revision to NAFTA agreements, which the president has often criticized as one of worst for the U.S. A year ago, Mr. Trump threatened on Twitter to terminate the international agreement over renegotiation with both Mexico and Canada.

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Mexico is one of the five countries caught up in a tic-for-tac trade war with the U.S. over tariffs.

By July, Mexico slapped a 7 to 35 percent tax on $3.6 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to American barriers on steel and aluminum. The US hit back with a World Trade Organization dispute against its southern neighbor.





