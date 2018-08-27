Flags at the White House were flying at full staff again Monday, a day after they were lowered to mark the death of Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

President Trump did not issue a proclamation about Mr. McCain; such orders ordinarily direct that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff until interment. The senator, who died from brain cancer Saturday night at age 81, will be buried Sunday at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Mr. Trump and Mr. McCain had little use for each other, and the senator reportedly expressed the wish that the president not attend his funeral. Mr. Trump tweeted condolences to Mr. McCain’s family Saturday night but said nothing about the senator himself.

The president has criticized Mr. McCain repeatedly in the past year for providing the pivotal vote that prevented Republicans from eliminating Obamacare in July 2017.

Among those paying tribute to Mr. McCain have been first lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and White House national security adviser John R. Bolton, who called the senator “an American hero.”





