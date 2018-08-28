RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officials say two inmates were hurt during an incident in a housing unit in a North Carolina prison.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the incident occurred Tuesday at Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg. Officials said the two inmates were taken to a hospital outside of the prison for treatment. Their conditions weren’t known.
Spokesman Jerry Higgins said no staff members or other inmates were hurt. The incident is under internal investigation.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.