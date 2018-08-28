By - Associated Press - Tuesday, August 28, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officials say two inmates were hurt during an incident in a housing unit in a North Carolina prison.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the incident occurred Tuesday at Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg. Officials said the two inmates were taken to a hospital outside of the prison for treatment. Their conditions weren’t known.

Spokesman Jerry Higgins said no staff members or other inmates were hurt. The incident is under internal investigation.


