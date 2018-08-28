AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says presiding election judges licensed to carry handguns may do so while working at polls in government buildings.

However, in a formal opinion issued Tuesday, Paxton also said a presiding election judge may not openly carry a handgun at polls set up on any college or university campus, nor may they carry a concealed handgun on any campus where the institution prohibits them by rule.

Presiding election judges also may not carry a handgun to a polling venue on private property if proper notice was given of a ban.

Republican state Rep. James White of Woodville had asked for the opinion. In his request, he noted that “due to the latest events, the public has a heightened awareness of the security posture in public places.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.