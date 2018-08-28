BALTIMORE (AP) - A Baltimore police supervisor is charged with being drunk and disorderly at a strip club.
News outlets cite a statement from Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith confirming Sgt. Henrietta Middleton was arrested outside Norma Jean’s early Sunday.
Middleton is a 12-year veteran of the Baltimore police force and is assigned to the unit that trains officers on the Constitution.
Smith’s statement says officers responding to a report of a disorderly patron found Middleton, who refused to comply. She was off-duty at the time, and not in uniform.
A video recorded by another club’s security officer shows a uniformed male officer striking a woman outside Norma Jean’s. Police say the “entire course of events is under internal investigation.”
Middleton has been suspended. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.
