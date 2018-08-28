The Senate confirmed seven of President Trump’s district court nominees on Tuesday after Republicans struck a deal with Democrats to shorten the usual vote times.

And the GOP set up another eight votes on district judges for next week, when the Senate returns after a brief Labor Day vacation.

The seven approved this week now give Mr. Trump 35 districts court judges approved so far. He’s also won 26 judges to federal circuit courts appeals, and one Supreme Court justice.

President Obama had 44 district judges approved in his first two years in office.

Of those approved Tuesday, Charles Goodwin, tapped for the Western District of Oklahoma, was confirmed on a 52 to 42 vote, while the other six were approved on voice votes.

One of those was Susan Baxter, who will sit on the Western District of Pennsylvania. She had first been nominated by Mr. Obama in 2015 then renominated by Mr. Trump, leaving her confirmation in limbo for roughly three years until Tuesday.

Both her home state senators applauded her long awaited appointment.

“I am pleased that Judge Baxter was confirmed by the United States Senate today,” said Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican.

“This seat, which is the only federal seat in Erie, has been vacant for over five years,” said Democrat Sen. Bob Casey. “I am confident that Judge Baxter will serve the commonwealth honorably.”





