Cody Wilson, the founder of Texas-based Defense Distributed, said Tuesday he is starting to sell online blueprints for how to make 3D-printed guns through the mail and email, after a judge’s ruling Monday effectively blocked him from actually posting the files online.

Mr. Wilson said he’s following the judge’s order and that it allows him to mail or email the files.

“The judge was very gracious to put that in black letter for me,” he said.

“Everyone in America who wants these files will get them,” Mr. Wilson said. “They’re allowed to name their own price at our website — making the money isn’t important to me.”

U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik on Monday granted a preliminary injunction to state attorneys general who were trying to block the files from being posted online.

The judge also said in his ruling Monday that regulation of the files under the Arms Export Control Act “means that the files cannot be uploaded to the internet, but they can be emailed, mailed, securely transmitted, or otherwise published within the United States.”

The order prohibits the federal government for implementing or enforcing an agreement the State Department struck earlier this year with Mr. Wilson allowing him to repost the files.

It followed a temporary restraining order the judge granted on July 31 that blocked the enforcement of the settlement, after which both sides presented their cases in court.

Mr. Wilson had posted files several years ago that had been downloaded thousands of times, but took them down after President Obama’s State Department said in 2013 he could be running afoul of export control rules.

Judge Lasnik said in his ruling Monday that the Trump administration likely cut corners in reversing that Obama-era blockade.

He said he presumes that Mr. Wilson probably does have a First Amendment right to post the files, but that any burdens on those rights are “dwarfed” by harms the states would likely suffer if he lifted the restrictions.

The attorneys general and gun control advocates have warned that terrorists and other people otherwise barred from possessing guns could use the files to make their own untraceable plastic guns.

Mr. Wilson said there’s a legal way to make them, and that the guns have to have at least some metal for them to work properly anyway.

Mr. Wilson had advertised Aug. 1 as a relaunch date, but he actually started posting some of the files several days earlier, as allowed by the settlement.

After the judge granted the temporary restraining order, other gun-rights advocates also stepped in to post and share the files over the internet, saying the order only applied to the specific agreement between Mr. Wilson and the State Department.

“I read these statements like well, yesterday we stopped people from being able to print guns,” Mr. Wilson said Tuesday. “I’m sorry, guys, I think we all know that did not happen.”

He estimated that the judge’s order could double or triple the valuation of the company, and that his opponents are simply ginning up interest.

“We’re fine … everyone’s going to have what they want from us,” Mr. Wilson said. “No problem — probably easier than they would have had it before [because] they wouldn’t know who I am. They wouldn’t know that they wanted this without the opposition to it.”





