HARBESON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they are investigating a state trooper-involved shooting that left one man injured.
Delaware State Police said a male suspect was shot early Tuesday while troopers were executing a search warrant in Harbeson.
The man was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is not immediately clear.
Police said the investigation in its early stages and did not provide any additional information about the shooting.
