President Trump on Tuesday accused the Google search algorithm of being “rigged” against him and conservative media.

Mr. Trump said results for “Trump News” is purposely set up to show CNN and “fake news media” to promote negative stories. He argued that Google is working to suppress conservative outlets in favor of the “National Left-Wing Media.”

“They are controlling what we can and cannot see,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “This is a very serious situation — will be addressed.”

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

According to Google’s explanation page, the algorithm takes in several factors to rank the pages that appear in the search results. The system considers the number of time the search term is used on a page, how “fresh” the content is, and how trustworthy the site is.

The president accused the major tech companies of censorship Friday as well. He said it was up to Americans to determine fake news for themselves without overarching decisions made by social media platforms.

Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018





