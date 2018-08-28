President Trump on Tuesday accused the Google search algorithm of being “rigged” against him and conservative media.
Mr. Trump said results for “Trump News” is purposely set up to show CNN and “fake news media” to promote negative stories. He argued that Google is working to suppress conservative outlets in favor of the “National Left-Wing Media.”
“They are controlling what we can and cannot see,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “This is a very serious situation — will be addressed.”
According to Google’s explanation page, the algorithm takes in several factors to rank the pages that appear in the search results. The system considers the number of time the search term is used on a page, how “fresh” the content is, and how trustworthy the site is.
The president accused the major tech companies of censorship Friday as well. He said it was up to Americans to determine fake news for themselves without overarching decisions made by social media platforms.
