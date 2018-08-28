BOSTON (AP) - A former New England Mafia capo has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for obstructing an investigation into the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

Federal prosecutors say 72-year-old Robert DeLuca was sentenced Tuesday in Boston’s federal court.

DeLuca pleaded guilty in November 2016 to obstruction of justice and making false statements for lying to prosecutors about what he knew about the 1993 killing of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro.

DeLuca was later a key witness in the trial of former New England Mafia Boss Frank Salemme Jr., who was convicted in DiSarro’s slaying.

DeLuca said in a letter to the judge that he has denounced the Mafia.

His attorney, Carlos Dominguez, called it a fair sentence, given DeLuca’s cooperation with prosecutors.

DeLuca also faces sentencing in a separate Rhode Island case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.