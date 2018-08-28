HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Former Pennsylvania state Treasurer Rob McCord is heading to prison for two-and-a-half years after federal investigators recorded him trying to squeeze campaign contributions from people who do business with state government.

McCord’s sentencing in federal court Tuesday in Harrisburg came more than a year after he testified for prosecutors against an investment adviser in a bribery case that ultimately got thrown out of court.

McCord pleaded guilty in 2015 to attempted extortion counts and admitted that he had tried to use his position as treasurer to strong-arm state contractors into donating money to his failed 2014 gubernatorial campaign.

The 59-year-old McCord is scheduled to turn himself in Oct. 29. He also was sentenced to one year of probation.





