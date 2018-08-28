IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities are investigating a report that the Fullerton police chief and another off-duty officer allegedly assaulted emergency medical technicians who were trying to treat the chief’s wife at a concert in the city of Irvine.

Irvine’s police chief, Mike Hamel, said in a weekend email to the city manager and council that police responded to a call at the Lady Antebellum concert Friday night.

Hamel said in the email obtained Tuesday that two EMTs alleged they were physically assaulted by off-duty Fullerton Chief David Hendricks and a police captain while trying to provide medical aid to Hendricks’ injured wife.

No arrests were made.

The incident is being investigated by Irvine police. No case has been submitted to the district attorney’s office, said Susan Kang Schroeder, chief of staff for the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Hendricks and Fullerton Capt. Thomas Oliveras were placed on administrative leave following the incident, according to the Fullerton Police Officers’ Association.

The two couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. An email sent to Hendricks Tuesday was returned with an automated message referring all communication to the chief’s administrative assistant.

Hendricks became Fullerton’s chief in July 2017.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.