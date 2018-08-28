A new study from the George Washington University released on Tuesday said nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico were killed by Hurricane Maria.

The governor of Puerto Rico commissioned the university to complete the report, which arrived at a death toll of 2,975. The figure more than doubled from the last estimate put out by island authorities.

CBS News obtained a copy of the report from Carlos Mercader, executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration. The study compared the actual number of deaths to an estimate based on historical patterns reaching back to 2010.

Committee of Homeland Security ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, blamed the Trump administration and FEMA for the astronomically high number of deaths. He accused them of not doing enough to intervene and not adequately preparing for this year’s hurricane season, which is already underway.

“The Trump Administration has been in denial about the gravity of Hurricane Maria since the storm made landfall last year. President Trump and FEMA still fail to recognize that many still need help from our government,” he said in a statement.

In August, the Puerto Rican government released the draft of a report sent to Congress that had the death toll from Hurricane Maria at 1,427.

Initially, authorities only counted 64 deaths in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Category 4 storm slammed Puerto Rico just two weeks after Category 5 Hurricane Irma had hit the northern part of the island and left 1 million people without power.

After the publication of that report, the Puerto Rican authorities said this George Washington study would provide a more accurate account of the number of deaths.

Hurricane Maria pushed out Hurricane Katrina, a Category 5 behemoth, to become the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. in the 21st century. The 2005 storm killed 1,833 people when it struck several southern states.





