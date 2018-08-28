SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois attorney general has launched a hotline and email address for residents who want to report clergy abuse.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s announcement comes two weeks after a grand jury in Pennsylvania released a report on allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic priests dating back decades.

Madigan says that the Clergy Abuse Hotline at 888-414-7678 will be staffed by trained professionals during business hours. Messages with contact information provided will be returned.

People may also send emails to [email protected] Madigan says she will refer complaints to state’s attorneys as appropriate.

Madigan said last week she would meet with each Catholic diocese in Illinois about sexual abuse cases. And she will inquire about seven priests mentioned in the Pennsylvania report with ties to Illinois.





