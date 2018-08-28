NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Kenya’s director of prosecutions says he ordered the arrest of the deputy chief justice over alleged abuse of office and taking bribes.

Noordin Haji said Tuesday’s arrest of Philomena Mwilu was made “independently” but some Kenyans remembered that President Uhuru Kenyatta had warned of unspecified action against the judiciary when the Supreme Court nullified his election victory last year. Mwilu was among the four judges that canceled Kenyatta’s win and ordered a fresh election.

Kenyatta’s critics say his administration is the most corrupt of four presidents the country has had since independence in 1963. Kenyatta has attempted to show that he is against corruption with a series of arrests of public officials over allegations of graft.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.