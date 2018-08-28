President Trump’s top economic adviser said Tuesday that Canada can still get a good trade deal with the U.S. if it is willing to compromise.

“The Canadians really ought to look at what the U.S. and Mexico just completed as an example of what can be done if there is good faith negotiating and a willingness to compromise in the interest of both parties. That’s what a negotiation is supposed to be, not just hardliners,” Larry Kudlow, director of the president’s National Economic Council, said on Fox Business Network.

Canada had been on the sidelines for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement but got back in the game with new urgency after the U.S. and Mexico announced a tentative deal Monday.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is headed to Washington on Tuesday to restart talks to replace the three-way NAFTA pact.

Mr. Trump said he was scrapping the 24-year-old NAFTA deal and was prepared to hit Canada with tariffs on cars if it doesn’t make a new deal.

“I think people must take him seriously. He’s proven time and time again that in his quiver of weapons on free trade, he will use tariffs if he believes that’s necessary,” Mr. Kudlow said.

He said there is still an opportunity for “good deal” between the U.S. and Canada.

The president is critical of Canada’s lopsided treatment of the U.S., especially with the northern nation’s tariffs on dairy products that be nearly 300 percent.

Mr. Trump has called the 1994 three-way NAFTA the “worst trade deal ever” and made ending it a top campaign promise in 2016.

NAFTA is blamed for hastening the demise of U.S. manufacturing as automakers and other manufacturers moved factories south of the Rio Grande.

The NAFTA renegotiations had dragged on for a year before the tentative agreement with Mexico was announced Monday.

The deal must be reviewed by Congress and cannot be finalized until at least November.

The tentative deal would set higher “Made in America” standards for vehicles, boost wages for Mexican workers, keep agricultural products tariff free, increase environmental standards in Mexico, and overhaul rules to protect copyrights and intellectual property.

The agreement would last 16 years, with an opportunity to review it and adjust the terms after six years.





