PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) - Police say man accused of fatally shooting two people during a gas station robbery in Mississippi has been arrested.

Philadelphia Police Chief Grant Myers WTOK-TV on Monday that 30-year-old Robert Leon Jackson is accused of holding up the cashier Megan Staats before killing her on Saturday. Jackson exited the CEFCO gas station and killed engaged in a shootout in the parking lot with a customer Jeremy Apperson who was defending his wife.

Myers says multiple people pulled out guns and fired shots at Jackson as he ran away. A third victim was shot and drove himself to the hospital.

Jackson was arrested in a breezeway of a nearby hotel. He faces capital murder charges.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.