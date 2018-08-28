Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he’s putting together a “gang” of senators to recommend tributes to Sen. John McCain, and suggested ideas such as hanging a portrait in the reception room or attaching his name to the offices of the Armed Services Committee.

But Mr. McConnell did not mention renaming the Russell Senate Office Building after Mr. McCain, who died Saturday.

The renaming idea has been pushed by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who wants to delete the name of former Sen. Richard Russell, a Democratic segregationist whose history is now a black mark for the party. Mr. Schumer said he’ll circulate a letter to colleagues Tuesday promoting the idea along with Sen. Jeff Flake, who was Mr. McCain’s fellow Arizona Republican in the Senate.

Mr. McConnell said he would have more to say about the gang he’s forming after Mr. McCain is buried this weekend.

“It’s a further tribute to our colleague that there’s no shortage of good ideas,” Mr. McConnell said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.