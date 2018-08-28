MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been scheduled in February for a Dubuque man accused of killing a Bellevue man.

Jackson County District Court records say the trial starting date is Feb. 4 for 23-year-old Drew Mangler. In June he pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of 59-year-old James Remakel.

Police found Remakel’s body after being called to a house in Bellevue on Dec. 25, 2016. An autopsy showed Remakel had been stabbed 33 times in his upper body, neck and head. He was believed to have been dead for several days before police found him.

Court documents say Mangler was developed as a suspect following witness accounts to police. Investigators say they found a shoe with Remakel’s blood on it during a search of Mangler’s house.





