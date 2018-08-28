OAK CREEK, Wis. (AP) - An Oak Creek police officer has shot and wounded a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police said the suspect was shot in the arm and was in stable condition at Froedtert Hospital. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police did not identify the suspect, but posted a photo of him on Facebook.

Police had surrounded a home in Oak Creek late Tuesday morning. Oak Creek Police Chief Steven Anderson says the suspect pointed a gun at officers, and then officers fired at the suspect, with one bullet striking his arm.

Anderson says the suspect was being investigated for an armed robbery early Tuesday at Meijer gas station.

The police chief says officers began negotiating with the suspect when the suspect pulled the gun. No officers were hurt.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.