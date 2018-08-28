BOSTON (AP) - Authorities are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a Boston community college.
Bunker Hill Community College says a female student was groped in an elevator and asked for sexual favors by a man at the Charleston campus Monday evening. Police say the suspect drove away in a black Nissan.
Campus police are investigating the report. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bunker Hill Community College police.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.