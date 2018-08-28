Florida primary voters made some surprising choices Tuesday night, handing President Trump’s endorsed gubernatorial candidate to a resounding victory on the Republican side while going with a Bernie Sanders-backed Democrat over an established House member.

Within minutes of Florida’s primary polling locations closing Tuesday night, outlets declared Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis victorious over the state’s Agricultural Commissioner, and as results poured in Mr. DeSantis remained well over 50 percent in the tally.

An Ivy Leaguer, Iraq War veteran and Fox News contributor, Mr. DeSantis crushed longtime Florida politician Adam Putnam, 44, the state’s Agricultural Commissioner who outraised Mr. DeSantis and had enjoyed a commanding lead early in the race. With 92% of the vote counted, Mr. DeSantis had 56% of the vote, returns showed.

In the primary’s final days, President Trump recorded a robocall for Mr. DeSantis’ campaign and on Monday used his widely followed Twitter feed to boost Mr. DeSantis.

Meanwhile, first-term Democratic Rep. Gwen Graham, 55, saw her razor-thin lead gradually erode to Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who surged in late polls to leapfrog former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., Mr. Gillum had 34% of the vote, giving him a 2-point edge over Ms. Graham while Mr. Levine was in third with 20%, according to state returns.

Earlier this year, polls showed very tight races on both sides of the gubernatorial contest, but in the closing days, pollsters declared the electorate was breaking in Ms. Graham’s favor, a prediction that did not pan out Tuesday night. The gubernatorial primaries saw a breathtaking explosion of campaign spending in the Sunshine State, with more than $110 million dropped on television advertising alone.

Should he defeat Mr. DeSantis in November, Mr. Gillum would become Florida’s first African-American governor.

The primary results for Florida’s closely watched senate race were developing exactly as predicted, with incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson running unopposed while term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Scott dominated the GOP side, garnering nearly 90% of the vote, returns showed.

Mr. Scott also enjoys the backing of President Trump and while his relationship with state Republican officials has not always been rosy, party officials were quick to embrace his primary victory Tuesday night.

“Governor Rick Scott has a proven record of creating good paying jobs and ensuring that Florida is at the forefront of economic success for generations to come,” National Republican Senate Committee Executive Director Chris Hansen said in a statement. “It’s clear that Florida voters are ready for a new voice in Washington, a voice that has a record of getting the job done, and we are confident Rick Scott will prevail over Bill Nelson in the general election this November.”

The Florida Senate race is seen as a crucial one in terms of Democratic hopes to gain a Senate majority in 2019. Most analysts are calling for the Democrats to regain a House majority next year.

Florida elections in this midterm appear to have sparked historic interest, with state election officials acknowledging roughly 2 million votes, a record, were cast early in races.

In a central Florida congressional primary, that for District 9, state media early called incumbent Democratic Rep. Darren Soto a winner over liberal firebrand Alan Grayson.

Soto, 40, was the first Puerto Rican to hold the seat and cruised through the primary. Grayson, 60, last popped up on the Sunshine State’s political scene in 2016 when he lost the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate race in which GOP Sen. Marco Rubio wound up being re-elected.

Mr. Grayson also brought considerable baggage to his congressional return bid. In 2016, the House Office of Congressional Ethics concluded there was “a substantial reason to believe,” Mr. Grayson had violated House ethics rules in connection with some financial dealings, although there was no follow up to that report which Mr. Grayson dismissed.





