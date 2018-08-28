Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday there is no longer a working relationship between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump.

“This relationship is beyond repair I think,” the South Carolina Republican said during an interview on NBC’s “Today.”

Mr. Graham, who once said there would be “holy hell to pay” if Mr. Sessions was fired, defended his about-face, explaining he supported Mr. Sessions’ appointment because the former Alabama senator backed the president “when no one else did.”

Mr. Graham said he was afraid that Mr. Sessions would be fired by the president after he recused himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation in March.

“He had to recuse himself because he was a part of a campaign that is now being investigated.” Mr. Graham said.

Mr. Graham said the president needs an attorney general he can rely on, but that whoever replaces Mr. Sessions needs to pledge to protect the Mueller investigation.

“You have to replace him with somebody who is highly qualified and will commit to the Senate to allow Mueller to do his job,” he said.

Mr. Trump slammed Mr. Sessions just a week before during a Fox News interview and on Twitter, accusing his attorney general of being weak at the helm of the DOJ and giving special treatment to Democrats.

“I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s sort of an incredible thing.”

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Mr. Sessions responded with a statement of his own:

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the president’s agenda — one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.”





