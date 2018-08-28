PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s highest court says a six-month suspension was too lenient for a lawyer who engaged in sex acts with a client and who was previously suspended over money laundering charges.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday set aside attorney Gary Prolman’s punishment, saying it “substantially minimizes the seriousness” of his conduct. The court said his punishment at a minimum should require him to seek reinstatement to the bar.

The sexual misconduct allegations were brought by a woman who went to Prolman because she needed a place to stay after ending an abusive relationship. The complaint alleges he offered her a bedroom, but also sought sexual favors. Prolman denies the allegations.

Prolman served time in federal prison after pleading guilty to laundering $177,500 of drug proceeds. He was released in 2016.





